BUFFALO, N.Y. — As we are all looking for different activities to keep us busy and in shape during this time of social distancing, some competitive athletes are going the extra step.

Former Sabres' captain Danny Gare is a partner with a company called Can-Ice International, which installs synthetic ice surfaces in just about any space. They have put in some unusual installations for big time NHL players like Sidney Crosby and Jonathan Toews. Some teams, including the Sabres, have added the surface to their training facilities.

But since the pandemic struck, shutting down ice arenas across the U.S. and Canada, the company has found itself very busy. Gare said that people are calling trying to transform their garage or basement into a training space, and even more unusual requests.

"One of the things is a guy wanted to do a path that would go from his house and down and around a big park area and then bring it back around so that he could skate around and then come back to his house." Gare said.

Unfortunately, Gare said they had to turn that job down because their system requires a flat surface.

One thing is for sure, this new normal has given home ice advantage a whole new meaning.

