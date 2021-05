Several games available for date nights and families

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Looking for something to do on date night, or with your family?

Game of Throws is a new business in the Harvester Center in Batavia.

Several games, like soccer billiards, axe throwing, shuffleboard, and more are offered. You can even challenge someone to a cornhole game, a giant game of Jenga or Yardzee.

Guests are asked to book their time online before stopping by. Hourly rates vary by game.