Visiting Amish Country: Valley View Cheese

Cattaraugus County business supports local Amish community

CONEWANGO VALLEY, N.Y. — Channel 2 celebrates all of Western New York. Daybreak's Kevin O'Neill headed into the heart of the Southern Tier on Wednesday

Valley View Cheese is located in Conewango Valley, in Cattaraugus County. They have a plant which produces dairy products, and they sell other Amish made cheeses, and gift items like toys and blankets.

The workforce is half Amish. It is worth a trip for cheese enthusiast all across Western New York. Their top-selling cheese curd flavor is hot and spicy and their top selling cheese is the extra sharp cheddar.