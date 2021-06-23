181st Genesee County Fair set for July 24-31

The fair is one of the longest consecutively running county fairs in the state.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — The Genesee County Fair is making a return after taking last year off due to the pandemic.

The 181st edition will take place July 24-31 at the fairgrounds located on East Main Street in Batavia. Admission is $10 per carload, which includes parking and admission. On July 28, 30, and 31, $10 kids day ride wristbands will be available from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Over the course of the eight days, there will be music, classic fair food, a midway and meet and greets with the animals. Niagara County Down Under will be on hand to give educational talks and visits with kangaroos, wallabies and tortoises for $10 a person or $35 per family.

The always popular Demolition Derby will take place Friday July 30.