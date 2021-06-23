x
181st Genesee County Fair set for July 24-31

The fair is one of the longest consecutively running county fairs in the state.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — The Genesee County Fair is making a return after taking last year off due to the pandemic.

The 181st edition will take place July 24-31 at the fairgrounds located on East Main Street in Batavia. Admission is $10 per carload, which includes parking and admission. On July 28, 30, and 31, $10 kids day ride wristbands will be available from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Over the course of the eight days, there will be music, classic fair food, a midway and meet and greets with the animals. Niagara County Down Under will be on hand to give educational talks and visits with kangaroos, wallabies and tortoises for $10 a person or $35 per family.

The always popular Demolition Derby will take place Friday July 30. 

The latest information can be found on the fair's Facebook page. Applications for both sponsors and volunteers can be found here.

