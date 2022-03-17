Food, Drinks and Basketball at 'Courtside at Canalside' Event

Activities include live DJs, ice basketball, trick shot contests, balloon displays, and food trucks.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In honor of the NCAA Tournament tipping off at Keybank Center, the Buffalo Waterfront is hosting a weekend-long basketball-themed celebration for the thousands of fans in town to cheer on their favorite college teams.

"Courtside at Canalside" activities will include live DJs, team specials, public use basketball hoops, trick shot contests, games, light and balloon displays, and food trucks. There will also be a beer tent with drink specials, a bucket shoot tournament, and giveaways.

"The activities planned under the banner of Courtside at Canalside are sure to provide our guests with a fun time and the best possible impression of our city, and the great strides we've made since the last time the tournament was held here," Patrick Kaler, President and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara, said.

Who's ready for this slam dunk of an event 🏀 Thursday, 3-7:30PM, Meet us on the Lloyd Street Bridge for Courtside at... Posted by Buffalo Waterfront on Monday, March 14, 2022

Due to the warm temperatures, the Ice at Canalside is closed but there will be plenty of things for people to do to get outside and enjoy the Buffalo Waterfront before, during, or after today's NCAA tournament.

Buffalo is one of eight sites hosting the first two rounds of the NCAA Division 1 men's basketball tournament, just steps away from Canalside at KeyBank Center.

The last time Buffalo hosted the tournament was in 2017 and visitors now have so much more to see at Canalside including the Explore and More Children's Museum, the Carousel and "Courtside at Canalside."

"Courtside at Canalside" will be an exclusive one-day event on Thursday, March 17 from 3 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. It's free to attend and participate in activities.