Buffalo Bills fans greet team at airport after heartbreaking overtime loss in Kansas City

The Bills landed just before 3 a.m. Monday, following their 42-36 loss in the divisional round of the playoffs in Kansas City.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills fans started arriving to the airport before midnight, but the team didn't land until close to 3 a.m. Monday.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott was the second person off the plane. As soon as the crowd saw him they started cheering and didn't stop until the last person deboarded.

Most players and team personnel walked quietly past the crowd, clearly still stomaching the loss. Despite the heartbreak of the overtime loss, some fans told 2 On Your Side they just wanted to show up and thank the team for a great season.

"The only thing that I can expect different today was a win," said Matt Mootz, a fan from South Buffalo. "It's disappointing, but we're still out here in droves and we're still waiting for our team. So let's go Buffalo."

"They did such a good job and we are proud of them no matter what," said Cherie Hall, also from South Buffalo.

"You can't just blame one person," a fan from Rochester said. "It was just a great team we were facing."

"If we would have gotten the coin toss, Josh Allen would have went out there," Nicole Ward of Orchard Park predicted. "He would have thrown a bomb. He would have made a statement and he would have one the game."