Quarterback show begins: Impressive opening drives from Bills and Chiefs

Josh Allen threw for 49 yards and ran for another 11 in the first quarter against Kansas City.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The quarterback show begins.

Josh Allen was excellent on the Bills opening drive Sunday night in Kansas City, with Sean McDermott deciding Buffalo will go for it twice on fourth down.

Allen tallied 49 yards in the air and 11 on the ground in the first quarter, with Devin Singletary racking up 32 yards rushing, with the Bills opening drive touchdown.

Patrick Mahomes put on his own show, leading the game in rushing after a quarter, with 49 yards and a rushing touchdown on the Chiefs' opening drive.

If the first quarter was any indication, Buffalo and Kansas City could be in for a shootout.