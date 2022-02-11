Bills fans get engaged at Sunday Night Football tailgate

Not only did Bills fans see a big win over the Packers, two of them left the game engaged!

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — What started as a typical group tailgate picture outside of Highmark Stadium before the Bills game against the Packers on Sunday Night Football, quickly turned into a very memorable pregame moment for one pair of Bills fans.

Katie and her boyfriend Joe were posing for a group photo, kneeling in the front row together. Once the person holding the camera got the shot, Katie stands up, but her boyfriend stayed on one knee.

He proceeded to propose to his girlfriend with the camera still rolling, surrounded by their friends and family and in the midst of thousands of other Bills fans partying in the lots.

"There's no one else I'd rather say 'Go Bills' with for the rest of my life than you," Joe told Katie as he pulled a ring out of a red box.

Congratulations to Katie and Joe, and thank you to Katie's sister Stephanie for sending us the video!