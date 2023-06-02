Basecamp tiny home village now open in Ellicottville

The village features 11 homes, ranging from 400-800 square feet each.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just in time for peak ski season, a brand new lodging option is now open in Ellicottville.

The eleven tiny homes that make up Basecamp now sit at the base of Holimont Ski Club, and minutes from the Village of Ellicottville and Holiday Valley Resort. The homes range from 400-800 square feet, and each have a kitchen and laundry room.

You can rent one at a time, or the whole village if you have a large enough group. This is a brand new concept not just for Ellicottville, but for all of Western New York.

"Certainly there's smaller chalets, there's townhomes in Ellicottville," Co-Founder Bob Carbone said. "But a true tiny home, like our Whistler cabin or our Tahoe cabin, where you're sleeping in a loft in 280 square foot living space, I think that that's very much a new thing for Ellicottville."

The homes are designed for visitors to enjoy during all four season.

"One of the biggest things were we wanted the big windows and as you can see, a lot of windows in all of them," Co-Founder Yianni Pozantidis said. "Big windows, and the trees, and it looks beautiful whether it's fall, winter spring or summer."

In its first month in business, Basecamp has already seen a couple sold out weekends. Rental prices range from $200 to $250 a night.