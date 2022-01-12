Holiday Valley Resort opening with fresh snow

Snow lifts are set to start spinning again.

ELLICOTT, N.Y. — Holiday Valley operations are set to reopen after the lake effect snowstorm swept through Ellicottville Wednesday and covered the entire resort in 8 inches of snow.

Lifts are set to start operating again between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Tickets will be available for purchase at the resort, $60 for adults and $20 off junior ticket and four-hour lift ticket prices.

The Rail Park will be open but it is set to open late on Friday.

"Creekside, Mardi Gras, and Yodeler Quads will be running with Boardwalk as needed for any of the beginners out there. Slopes will be Candy Cane, Top of Northwind, Punch Bowl, School Haus West, Sugar Plum, Bottom of Crystal, Mardi Gras, Yodeler," a press release stated.

On Saturday, lift rates will return to normal and the Tannenbaum lift will be open in addition to the lifts listed above.

For additional information on pricing and hours of operation you can visit the resort's website.