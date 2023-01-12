A special revival for a play about addiction & recovery

"People, Places, and Things" will hold 5 free performances this weekend at Shea's 710 Theatre.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Addiction, recovery, and hope. That's what audiences will see on this stage starting Thursday night at Shea's 710 Main Theater.

"The show's about addiction and recovery. it's about an actress who basically breaks down on stage then goes directly to rehab," D'Youville Kavinoky Theater Executive Artistic Director Loraine O’Donnell said.

It's called People, Places, and Things.

"It's about her journey through rehab, and trying to find her way through substance use disorder," O'Donnell added.

The show's initial run at D'Youville Kavinoky Theater last spring got short due to COVID.

"Normally we do 19 performances. Unfortunately we were only able to do four," she said.

West Herr President and CEO and Philanthropist Scott Bieler happened to be in the audience at one of those four shows. He was moved by its message and the performances he watched on stage.

"I was affected in a way that I never have been by any play I've ever seen," he recalled. He wanted more people to be able to see it.

Now, through his family foundation and West Herr Cares, Bieler is bringing People, Places, and Things back for Round two, and a bigger venue. There are five performances this weekend at the 550-seat Shea's 710 Main theater. All tickets to all shows, are free.

"I told them from the start I'll cover all the cost of production, the actors the director," Bieler said. "We had the same director come back, most of the people that helped with the sets and everything. It was amazing."

Just like the first time around, local recovery agencies including Save the Michaels of the World will be on hand in the lobby. Actors will stay on stage after the show for talk backs with the audience.

"The main message of this play is that yes a lot of recovery can be ugly and filled with shame, but there is hope," O'Donnell said.

Bieler says if they can help one person, it will be worth it.

"I'm proud we're doing this and I hope people enjoy it, but moreso I hope some of the people in this audience maybe take a step back and think about what they're doing with their lives and maybe take a different course," he said.

As of Thursday afternoon, all performances were sold out. O'Donnell said there would be a stand-by line ahead of each performance at the door to the theater.

"There will be some seats available," she said. "So if they get on the waiting list, they can wait and then about five minutes before the show starts, whatever seats are not full, we will fill those seats. We are going to fill every one of those seats."