Shania Twain coming to Buffalo in 2023

Tickets will go on sale for the second leg of her tour starting Dec. 16.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday, the KeyBank Center announced that Shania Twain is coming to Buffalo as part of the second leg of her tour.

Twain will perform in the city on October 20, 2023.

A second leg to her Queen of Me tour was announced to meet demand after the announcement of the first leg of her tour. Buffalo is part of 19 new dates added to the tour.

Tickets for the new leg of the Tour will go on sale Friday, Dec. 16 on LiveNation.com. Citi cardmembers will be able to access ticket presale Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. through Dec. 15.

Two days after Twain performs in Buffalo she will head up to Toronto to perform at the Scotiabank Arena on Oct. 22.

The Queen of Me Tour is named after her album which will be released on Feb. 3, 2023.