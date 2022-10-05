Registration now open for 2022 Kids Run in Delaware Park

The run takes place Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to noon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Independent Health Foundation is returning to in-person health activities for the summer and is kicking off the season with the "Kids Run in Delaware Park."

The free event will take place Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Registration is open now and those who register by May 20 will get a race bib, timing chip, race tips and more. Race registration can be completed on the Kids Run website.

The day will include a mini-dash for kids ages 2 to 5 years old and a 1.8 mile family fun/walk for all ages.

Competitive runners 6 to 18 years old will be able to track results with the timing chip and results provided by "Score This!!!" Trophies will be handed out to winners in separate age categories.

Runners are asked to be on-site by 8:30 a.m. for entertainment and activities. Races will start at 9:30 a.m. Awards will be given to all participants while supplies last.

The number of participants will be limited. People who are interested in running remotely are encourage to do so. Registration for the remote race can also be completed on Kids Run website.

There will also be a sensory-friendly options for families with special needs to celebrate the foundation's 30th anniversary with prizes and giveaways throughout the event.

After the races there will be a snack as well as an awards ceremony.