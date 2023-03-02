Out 2 Eat: Buffalo Kitchen Club

Buffalo Kitchen Club on Elmwood & Bryant is a dream realized for Owner Shawn McGee.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It all started with brunch.

"Me and my wife love brunch spots, so we wanted to bring our own thing to Elmwood," Buffalo Kitchen Club Owner Shawn McGee said. He wanted his new restaurant to be a true reflection of their taste.

"Old Hollywood meets modern," he described. "So like our Breakfast at Tiffany's, our white marble floors. At the end of the day when you drink mimosas, you want to be in a nice spot."

But Buffalo Kitchen Club isn't a stuffy place. It's a neighborhood spot, now open at the corner of Elmwood and Bryant. McGee, who lives in the northtowns and owns a landscaping business with his wife, has long dreamed of opening a restaurant in the Elmwood Village.

"I knew Elmwood was waiting for this. I knew this part of Elmwood was waiting for something like this," he said.

While they built the place around brunch, from live music to a game, there's always some form of entertainment going on, too.

"We are open 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday," he said. "We have great lunch and our dinner is unbelievable."

If you go, make sure to try the top-selling fish tacos, and the famous fried lobster.