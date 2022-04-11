Out 2 Eat: SZN Buffalo

Chef Josey is known for two things: gourmet eggrolls and tacos, and she makes them in two places.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — You may have seen her food on social media, and you may have even seen her on MasterChef Legends last year.

Chef Josey and her business, SZN, are known for two things. Gourmet tacos and egg rolls. She makes them in two places.

Her ghost kitchen on Massachusetts Avenue is open for take out and delivery on Fridays and Saturdays. During the week, she cooks for the residents in her building along the Buffalo River, and hosts private tastings for small groups.

"You can book up to eight people at once, where you can come in and you get a one on one experience," Josey said.

It might be an untraditional business model for the culinary world, but this chef finds that it works for her.

"You know, that's the engineer background honestly," she said. "You see a problem, reverse out."

That's right, Chef Josey is an engineer too. She works remotely for Apple, when she's not running her businesses.

"When you're in I.T., I'm frequently behind the scenes, and I got used to being behind the scenes which if fine, but this allows my creativity," she explained.

Josey was born in Buffalo, but moved to Atlanta when she was young. She and her wife came back to her birthplace, after losing her mother a couple years ago.

"Here in Buffalo, I'm reminded of things she used to do," Josey said. "So it ends up being a therapy for me, and it ends up being a way for me to channel that love. So if I can give somebody a bite of the love that I've received, then I've done my job."