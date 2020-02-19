LEWISTON, N.Y. — Artpark announced Tuesday morning that Bright Eyes is coming to the mainstage theater this summer.

After a nine year hiatus the indie-trio is performing once again. Bright Eyes will perform in Lewiston on June 14 and will be joined by special guest Lucy Dacus.

Indoor reserved tickets go on sale Friday at noon. Tickets range from $46 to $102.

Tickets will be available to purchase online at tickets.com and artpark.net. Tickets can also be purchased by phone at 1-888-223-6000, or in person at the Artpark Box Office, which is open Monday through Friday.

