LEWISTON, N.Y. — Multi-instrumentalist Andrew Bird is coming to Artpark in June, and he will be joined by Calexico and Iron & Wine.

The Great Summer Stroll Tour is set to hit the Mainstage Theater on June 15 at 7 p.m.

Indoor reserved tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets range from $41 to $82.

Tickets will be available to purchase online at tickets.com and artpark.net. Tickets can also be purchased by phone at 1-888-223-6000, or in person at the Artpark Box Office, which is open Monday through Friday.

For more information click here.

RELATED: Western New York's summer concerts 2020

RELATED: The Head and the Heart coming to Artpark in May

RELATED: Bon Iver coming to Artpark in July