LEWISTON, N.Y. — One night, four great acts as "Bordercrash" comes to the Artpark Amphitheater stage this summer as part of the Coors Light Concert Series.

Headstones, The Trews, Lowest of the Low and Steven Page will take the stage July 13. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 24 at 10 A.M. at tickets.com or artpartk.net.

Gates open at 5 P.M. The show gets underway at 5:30.