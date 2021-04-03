Dr. Lynne Holden earned her B.S. in Zoology from Howard University, graduated from the Temple University School of Medicine and completed her medical training in the Jacobi/Montefiore Emergency Medicine Residency Program where she was selected as a Chief Resident. She is a Professor of Emergency Medicine at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Vice-Chair of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. She has served as a Co-chair of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine Admissions Committee (13 years) and in various leadership positions over twenty-four years in the Jacobi-Montefiore Emergency Medicine Residency Program which is the largest training program in the country. Dr. Holden is also the co-founder and President of Mentoring in Medicine, Inc. (MIM), a national health and science youth development program founded in 2007. The mission of MIM is to expose, inspire, educate and equip students to become biomedical professionals through academic enrichment, leadership development, civic engagement and mentoring. Dr. Holden has published extensively and received numerous awards for her work, such as the Society of Academic Emergency Visionary Educator Award (2008), Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Community Health Leader (2009), Washington Post Root 100 Leader (2010), Lifetime TV Remarkable Woman (2010), American Medical Association Inspirational Physician (2016) and the United Hospital Fund Distinguished Community Service Award (2019).