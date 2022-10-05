White Whiskers Doggie Fashion Show & Adoption Event -June 12th

Sashaying into Summer Doggie Fashion Show and Adoption Event to benefit White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Make way on the fashion runway for the most fashionable canine couture! Sashay into the Summer at this doggie fashion Dog Show and Adoption Event featuring "Vera Wag and Louis Furton". Join us for "Sashaying Into the Summer Doggie Fashion Show" on Sunday, June 12th at 1pm at the Event Center at Seneca Niagara Casino.

Take in the doggie fashion show with the cutest models and Vegas Entertainment with Summer Slayer! Prizes will be awarded for best in fashion and there will also be a basket raffle and White Whiskers merchandise for sale. Ch.2's Maria Genero will be the emcee for this fun event. In addition, the Casino will be serving food and drinks.

Admission is $10 and includes a sheet of basket raffle tickets and admission to the fashion show. . All proceeds benefit White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary. Transportation packages are also available Click Here for more information.

White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary is an all-volunteer 501(c)3 working to provide a unique dog shelter in the Buffalo, NY area. The mission of White Whiskers Dog Senior Dog Sanctuary is to ease the stress that senior dogs experience when they lose their homes and families by providing a compassionate option to live out their years in safety, comfort, and peace.