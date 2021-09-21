BUFFALO, N.Y. — The second annual Marcy Dandes Memorial Family Bike Ride & Walk, will take place this Saturday, September 25th. Registration begins Saturday at 8:30 am, with a family bike ride and walk for people of ages and abilities around Ring Road beginning at 9:30 am rain or shine. From 10:30 am-noon there will be family activities, food, music, and fun!

Marcy Dandes passed away suddenly in 2018 and was deeply engaged in the WNY community and an avid supporter of ECMC and their ConnectLife mission. Saturday's event will raise money to benefit the Trauma and Emergency Department at ECMC, educational programming at ConnectLife, and continue Marcy’s legacy of giving across WNY. For more information or to register, please visit the website.