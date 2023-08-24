Steinholding State Championship being held in Buffalo

The 2023 New York State Steinholding Championship is coming to Buffalo in October.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Do you have what it takes to become a Steinholding champion?

The US Steinholding Association is holding their New York State Championship right here in Buffalo at the popular German Ale House, the Hofbräuhaus.

The championship is set to happen on Saturday, October 14 at 3 p.m. There are plenty of ways for people to join in on the fun.

Those interested in participating must first qualify for the finals at one of the qualifying breweries across NYS for a preliminary qualifying round. Each of these locations will send the winner of their men's competition and women's competition to represent them at the Hofbräuhaus.

People also can participate in qualifying rounds held by the Hofbräuhaus those winners will be invited to move on to compete in the State Championship Finals.

To see a full map of locations holding pre qualifying rounds for the championship people can click here.

For those who are interested in competing but unsure of what Steinholding even is, rules can be found at www.ussteinholding.com for the competition.

People competing should be aware that they cannot use the help of a brace, support, or strap of any kind during competition.

Competitors must be aware of the following:

Athletic compression clothing is acceptable, however stiff or supportive clothing (such as a bench press shirt) may not be worn.

The elbow of each competitor must be visible to the judge to ensure straightness at all times. If a competitor is wearing a shirt with loose sleeves that go past the elbow, the competitor should be asked to roll up the sleeve so that the elbow can be viewed.

Use of grip powders, pine tar, or any similar substance is prohibited.

The winner of the men's and women's championships will make New York State sporting history as being crowned the first 2023 New York State Steinholding Champions and winners will receive over $500 in prizes.

Here we go NYC- we're only a month away from the Hofbräu USA Masskrugstemmen championship, so if you haven't qualified... Posted by U.S. Steinholding Association on Tuesday, August 15, 2023