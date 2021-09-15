Hispanic Heritage Month underway in Western New York

Festivities will take place now through October 15.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hispanic Heritage Month is now underway here in Western New York.

The Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York held a kickoff ceremony over at the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library. It was in the library's 'Ring of Knowledge,' where Buffalonians can check out books about Hispanic heritage.

Festivities will take place now through October 15.

Assemblyman Jonathan Rivera encourages everyone to take the time to learn a little more about Hispanic heritage.

"There are countless municipalities across upstate New York with people that look just like us, that have stories just like us, that their families or they themselves came here in the search of a better living, a better life, a better education for their children," he said.

"Whether you're in your mid-30s or whether you're in your late 70s, we all have this binding story."

Events will take place all month long. They are free to the public.