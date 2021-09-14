Free Asian Food and Culture Festival being held at Canalside this weeked

Western New York Chinese Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual festival on Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Enjoy the sights, sounds, tastes and smells of Asia at the annual Asian Food and Culture Festival at Canalside this weekend.

The Western New York Chinese Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual festival on Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.

People who attend will be able to sample food from area restaurants, enjoy live performances all day and learn about the diversity and cultural heritage of the Western New York Asian community. Demonstrations, exhibits and vendors on site will serve to educate attendees.