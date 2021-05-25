Lewiston Gardenfest returns June 19th & 20th

The popular event had to be canceled last year because of the pandemic

LEWISTON, N.Y. — A year after it had to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, another popular event is making its return this year.

The Lewiston Garden Club announced today that the Lewiston Gardenfest will be held June 19th and 20th from 10 am to 5 pm.

The event features dozens of vendors selling plants, art, and garden essentials along with a garden walk and a container garden contest, plus a kids craft event

The club says it will be reminding attendees of health guidelines with signs posted around the festival and at local stores.