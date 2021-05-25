Lewiston Gardenfest returns June 19th & 20th

LEWISTON, N.Y. — A year after it had to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, another popular event is making its return this year.
The Lewiston Garden Club announced today that the Lewiston Gardenfest will be held June 19th and 20th from 10 am to 5 pm.
The event features dozens of vendors selling plants, art, and garden essentials along with a garden walk and a container garden contest, plus a kids craft event
The club says it will be reminding attendees of health guidelines with signs posted around the festival and at local stores.
You can read more about the event at its website here.