Kuleta Pamoja helps community come together in East Buffalo

The event features outdoor vendors and a farmers market, as well as local artisans, entertainment, and even exercise classes.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The second week of Kuleta Pamoja was held Saturday at Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Athletic Sports Pavilion.

The event features outdoor vendors and a farmers market, as well as East Buffalo artisans, entertainment, and even exercise classes. Organizers of the event say that everything is based around the theme of coming together.

"After everything that's been going on, we want to show the fellowship, and the love, and the generosity of all the people surrounding us, showering the community with love and stuff," vendor Darlene Sery said.

"We want to say we're here, we're not stopping, we love what we're doing, and we're moving forward."