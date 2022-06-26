3rd annual Kuleta Pamoja returns to East Buffalo

The vendor and farmers market also offers music and entertainment, exercise and mental health counseling. The event's name is a Swahili phrase for "come together."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The third annual Kuleta Pamoja returned to East Buffalo on Saturday.

The vendor and farmers market also offers music and entertainment, exercise and mental health counseling. The event's name is a Swahili phrase for "come together," which organizers say is a message needed now more than ever.

"During this time it's important for us to bond together, come together. Buffalo strong. And here in East Buffalo, we have to absolutely show the world because we are on a world platform now. We absolutely have to show the world how strong we are," director Cedric Holloway said.

Added Latesha Wiley, the event coordinator: "The biggest purpose we have today with Kuleta Pamoja, meaning 'come together,' is each part of the community comes together, and we're working on healing our whole area of our city."