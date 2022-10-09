Famous yoga teacher in Buffalo this weekend

Marco Rojas, one of the most influential yoga teachers in America, is teaching a Seneca One Saturday and Sunday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — All you yogis out there, have you heard? "One of the 100 most influential yoga teachers in America" is in Buffalo this weekend.

Marco "CoCo" Rojas is back in Buffalo hosting yoga classes with Space on Seneca Yoga Studio. Rojas was in Buffalo in April of this year, and after the success of the first weekend he is back in the city.

"We're thrilled to welcome Marco to Buffalo for a second visit. When I first started practicing yoga, he was the one that accelerated my practice, increased my self awareness and inspired me to want to incorporate yoga into my life forever," said Colleen Heidinger, owner and instructor at Space on Seneca.

"In April, he shared his teachings with four sold out classes of expert yogis, novices and newcomers, and we welcome yogis of all levels to join us for another very special weekend."

You can join in Saturday at Seneca One at 9 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. Yoga classes continue at the same times Sunday in Larkin Square.