x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Events

Great New York State Fair breaks down numbers from 13-day event

The state fair broke a record for the largest concert crowd on Aug. 31, when Nelly came to Syracuse, with 43,000 people in attendance.

More Videos

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Fair season has come and gone, and this year The Great New York State Fair is breaking down all the numbers from the 13-day event.

Here's a look at some of the numbers:

  • The state fair broke a record for the largest concert crowd on Aug. 31, when Nelly came to Syracuse. He also performed at the Erie County Fair. Some 43,000 people came to Nelly to see him perform.
  • 50,000 pounds of onions were sold to accompany sandwiches, blooming onions and more.
  • 15,000 fried doughs were sold.
  • 10,000 corn dogs were sold.
  • The Dairy Cow Birthing Center welcomed 35 "udder miracles."

The state fair returns next summer on Aug. 23.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out