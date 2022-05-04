The Broadway Market holding Mother's Day celebration on Saturday

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. people can enjoy a line-up of vendors and music to celebrate Mother's Day.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking for a way to celebrate Mother's Day this year other than going to brunch? The Broadway Market is holding a special event on Saturday to give you a new way to celebrate with your mom.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. people can enjoy a line-up of themed vendors and music to celebrate Mother's Day. In addition to the permanent vendors, 16 diverse shops will take part in offering anything from jewelry and beauty products to wine and sweets.

Live music from the Vibrant Strings begins at noon and lasts until 3 p.m.

“Coming off the extremely successful Easter season at the Broadway Market, we anticipate this Saturday’s Mother’s Day event will be very popular. This is a great opportunity to pick up a special gift for moms, grandmothers, and mom figures in your life, and a fun day out for you and that special woman in your life,” Mayor Byron Brown said.