Buffalo residents discuss improvements to neighborhoods near MLK park with city leaders

The city hopes that hearing from folks will help identify the community's needs and priorities.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo residents who wanted to be involved in future improvements and changes to the MLK Park neighborhood got to have their voices heard at a planning session Tuesday evening.

The meeting was held at the Buffalo Museum of Science and the city says it wanted the community to discuss ideas with the community planners.

Many residents shed light on some of the most important concerns involving housing, infrastructure, and jobs.

"We have the funding that's coming into the city, right now we just need the guidance, and that's gonna come from the community. The community is where all of the experience is. The community they have the experience they're the experts and we want to understand for them, you know what's most important so that we can move forward," Crystal Middleton, Director of Planning and Zoning.

City and community leaders said they want to get to know residents, so there are more events coming up.

The next meeting is Tuesday, March 15 at the Broadway Market.