Hamburg native starring in 'Hadestown' at Shea's

This is the second back-to-back Broadway tour for Frontier High School alum, Dominique Kempf, who also appeared in "Tootsie" last year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — "Hadestown" is really layered. There's a lot of themes within the show. Also, it is inspired by New Orleans style music, so there's a lot of different things to look at."

That's how Dominique Kempf describes the hit Broadway show, that won eight Tony's in 2019, including Best Musical.

Kempf plays one of the three fates.

"The Fates is like a three headed monster, of us three goddesses," she said. "We know your past, present, and future, we also know everybody's destiny on stage, gods and men."

Each time she takes the stage, Dominique is living out her destiny. The Hamburg native is an alum of Frontier High School and SUNY Fredonia. This is her second back-to-back Broadway tour. She wrapped up Toostie last year, which also came to Shea's.

"I'd been on Shea's stage a couple times, even before booking Tootsie. So, to be able to go back and relive that moment and share it with my city every time is breathtaking," she said. "I'm really excited to go back and show this cast, who I've gotten so incredibly close with, show them my city and show them how much we love the arts and how much they support Hadestown."

One other place you may have seen Dominique perform is at Highmark Stadium. Her father Carl Byrum played for the Bills in the 80's, and she has sang the national anthem before a home game in 2019.