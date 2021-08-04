Hilary Duff Shares Sweet Snap of 2 Week-Old Daughter Mae

Hilary Duff is celebrating another milestone with her baby girl. The Younger star took to Instagram on Wednesday to commemorate two weeks with her daughter, Mae.

Mae, who was born on March 24, joins older sister Banks, 2, and older brother Luca, 9. She's all swaddled up in the new pic Duff shared on Instagram, with her big, bright eyes on full display.

"Little goo is 2 weeks old today!" Duff captioned the precious photo.

Fans and friends gushed over the sweet snap in the comments.

While Duff certainly has her hands full with three kids, she's making sure to share the love. "I forget how many weeks you are girl," she wrote alongside a bath time pic of Banks. "But dammit you're cute."

The actress appeared to spend much of the afternoon playing around with her older daughter, but returned for some cuddle time with Mae. "Papa and the littlest cub," Duff captioned a pic on her Instagram Story of husband Matthew Koma holding their baby girl, before adding a snuggly pic of her own.

