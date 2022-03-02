Gov. Kathy Hochul announces proposed funding for efficient State Liquor Authority

Gov. Hochul also announced proposed funding for operational improvements at the State Liquor Authority.

NEW YORK — In an effort to support the recovery of the restaurant and bar industry throughout the state, NY Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a proposal at a press conference on Wednesday to provide funding for operational improvements at the State Liquor Authority (SLA).

"New York's nightlife and hospitality industry are second to none, and our state cannot truly come back from this pandemic until we revitalize this crucial sector of our economy and the hundreds of thousands of jobs it provides," Hochul said.

"We owe it to our small businesses to provide them with the resources and regulatory framework they need to grow and thrive, which is why is it's important that we reform and modernize the State Liquor Authority. This is just one of several steps we are taking to help small businesses come back from the pandemic stronger than ever before."

The governor has proposed adding $2 million to the SLA budget to include the hiring of more than 30 full-time employees to help reduce the 20 to 26 week wait businesses face when applying for permits.

Hochul highlighted recent policy changes implemented by the SLA that would help the economy including the SLA's decision to allow movie theaters to apply for a license to serve beer and wine.

“The Business Council commends Governor Hochul’s initiative to streamline the licensing process at the State Liquor Authority and amend outdated provisions in the Alcoholic Beverage Control Law (ABC) law,” said Paul Zuber, Executive Vice President.

“We are encouraged by the governor’s commitment to review similar archaic provisions to the ABC laws, some of which have been in place since the end of prohibition, both undermining economic development and limiting markets for our New York wine and distilled spirits industry. We should take this opportunity to expand the conversation about state liquor law reform and begin addressing the myriad of prohibition-era laws that create challenges for businesses and consumers statewide.”

In addition to operation funding for the SLA, Hochul also directed it to consult with industry representatives and stakeholders to review existing laws and identify areas that need improvement.