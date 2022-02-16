Buffalo restaurant owners urge state legislature to make alcohol-to-go permanent

Gov. Hochul has proposed to make to-go alcohol sales permanent after they ended last summer.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo restaurant owners joined other restaurateurs in support of making alcohol-to-go permanent.

On Wednesday, the New York State Restaurant Association, along with local and statewide restaurant leaders held a press conference to urge the state legislature to support Gov. Kathy Hochul's proposal to make to-go alcohol sales permanent.

“The time to act is now and the state Legislature must get on board. Governor Hochul’s proposal makes clear the Executive Chamber’s commitment to supporting the economic recovery of the restaurant industry. New Yorkers overwhelmingly support this policy and it falls to the legislature to stand with restaurants who have faced unprecedented economic hardships since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Melissa Fleischut, President and CEO of the New York State Restaurant Association.

The calls for making the sales permanent came during the budget subcommittee's hearing on economic development. Restaurants want to keep the to-go sales in place because it provides an additional revenue stream and has been popular throughout the state, according to the New York State Restaurant Association.

The to-go sale of alcohol ended when the state of emergency was ended in New York in June of 2021.

“Of all the challenges we are currently facing and had to confront during the pandemic, there were some silver linings. Alcohol-to-go was one. But restaurants invested to make this work, and it was gone overnight, despite pleas from the industry and consumers. Lawmakers have the power to make this permanent and allow our alcohol-to-go programs to once again flourish. I urge the legislature to listen to New Yorkers, restaurant owners and our own Governor Hochul and bring back alcohol-to-go permanently,” said Nick Pitillo, owner of Osteria 166 in Buffalo.

Some local representatives have also voiced their support.