HAMBURG, N.Y. — If you're looking for something else to do this weekend, perhaps indoors, then you can check out the the Western New York Railway Historical Society's 29th annual winter Train and Toy Show.

It's going on at the Hamburg Fairgrounds.

The show features many model trains, collectibles, and railroad layouts.The show runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday.

All the proceeds will benefit the local preservation and restoration of the society's Orchard Park and Williamsville depots.

RELATED: Buffalo Auto Show ends, but market for new vehicles picks up

RELATED: Annual auto show begins at Buffalo Niagara Convention Center

RELATED: Electric cars to debut at Buffalo Auto Show