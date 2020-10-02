BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many people across Western New York are likely starting to think about what they'll be driving once the snow clears up.

This weekend was a chance for many to see all the local dealers have to offer at the Buffalo Auto Show.

Sunday was the last day for the event, but don't worry if you missed this weekend's festivities at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. It's still not too late to score a deal on a new car or truck on the market.

"This is a great time to buy," Betty Murphy of Niagara Frontier Auto Dealers said, "if you go into any any new car franchise dealer that participated in this show, and there is great auto show deals. And everybody is anxious to put another one over the curb, so it really is a great time to buy."

There were more than 200 vehicles on show this weekend from 36 different manufacturers, including everything from standards to electric and hybrid vehicles.

