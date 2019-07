BUFFALO, N.Y. — Skies above Western New York may have a little bit of a milky haze to it. That is because smoke from fires in Canada has drifted over our region.

The wildfires are located along the Manitoba and Ontario border with the smoke rising between 3,000 and 5,000 feet into the atmosphere.

It should not cause any respiratory issues however there can even be a slight odor to the smoke that you may notice.