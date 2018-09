National Weather Service has just issued a Tornado Warning for parts of Cattaraugus and Allegany counties until 7:30 p.m.

Wellsville N.Y., Alfred N.Y. and Cuba N.Y. are the areas effected.

Be sure to stay safe and take cover!

Tornado Warning including Wellsville NY, Alfred NY, Cuba NY until 7:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/I6WZXzj7Rb — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) September 21, 2018

