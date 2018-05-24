Whether your planning a picnic or heading to a memorial ceremony, plan on summer-like warmth and humidity this Memorial Day Weekend.

High temperatures will approach 80 degrees Friday through Monday with humidity becoming more noticeable for Sunday and Monday.

That uptick in humidity could also help set off a few scattered thunderstorms especially Sunday and Monday. The good news is that none of the next few days will be washed out.

For those planning on getting boats on the water, Lake Erie and Lake Ontario will have water temperatures in the low 50s. Waves will generally be around 1 to 2 feet with winds less than 10 knots most of the time.

Friday: Bright sunshine with low humidity and a light breeze. High 80. Low 62.

Saturday: Slightly more humid with sun and clouds. A stray shower is possible. High 82. Low 64.

Sunday: Very warm and humid. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High 81. Low 63.

Memorial Day: Muggy and warm with scattered showers and a thunderstorm. High 81. Low 61.

