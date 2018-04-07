LITTLE VALLEY, NY-- Heavy thunderstorms caused flooding issues for residents in Cattaraugus County.

Doppler radar estimated rainfall at 2-3" in a short amount of time that caused flooding.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office says residents on Union Valley Road in Olean had to be evacuated due to the heavy rainfall and flooding from a nearby creek.

In Portville, fire officials are on East Windfall Road. which is closed due to flooding.

Roads are also flooded in the Bolivar-Richburg area in Allegany County.

Flash flood warnings remain in effect through 12:15pm.

