A snowy Friday could lead to a slippery commute

Snow accumulations Friday will range, but an average of 3 to 5 inches of snow is expected for most of Western New York.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a primarily calm and cloudy week, the next weather system that will move in heading into the weekend will bring rain, breezy conditions and snow to all of Western New York.

A low pressure system currently developing over the Rockies will being to move across the country Wednesday night, eventually into the Northeast later Thursday. This system will first bring widespread rain Thursday afternoon and evening with temperatures hovering in the 40s, so it will be a cold and rainy end to the day and wet evening commute. Rain accumulations could reach around half an inch to an inch.

Then as this system swirls overhead into Friday, rain will transition to snow overnight into Friday, eventually becoming all snow by Friday morning. Snow showers will continue throughout the day Friday as a northwesterly breeze settles in, kicking up snow showers off of Lake Erie and Ontario.

From rain to snow we go! The next weather system that's on the way will first bring widespread showers Thursday afternoon. Rain then transitions to snow Friday morning, continuing into the afternoon. Expect snowy commutes and some accumulations Friday. #StormTeam2 @WGRZ #nywx pic.twitter.com/QKX44tkZSC — Elyse Smith (@ElyseSmithWX) January 11, 2023

By the end of the day Friday, snow accumulations will range between 3 to 5 inches of snow for most of Western New York, with upwards of 8 inches falling along the Chautauqua Ridge in Chautauqua County and upwards of 6 inches for Niagara Falls and the Niagara Frontier.

The commute Friday morning could be a little slippery and slow going with reduced visibility as snowfall picks up. It will also be a bit breezy Friday with this northwesterly breeze between 20 to 30 mph. Snow will then accumulate throughout the day, potentially leading to a snowy evening commute with snow covered and slippery roads.

Thankfully, this system will move out by Saturday but colder air will take it's place. Temperatures Saturday will stay below freezing, hovering in the 20s and eventually bottom out in the mid teens overnight into Sunday morning. This is something Bills Mafia will want to know about ahead of Sunday's game at Highmark Stadium.