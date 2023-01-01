Historic blizzard causes damage on Canisius College campus

A spokesperson says several buildings have electrical, plumbing, mechanical, and ITS system issues. All administrative offices will work remotely until Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Last month's historic blizzard caused damage on the Canisius College campus.

2 On Your Side heard of extensive water damage inside of Lyons Hall on Main Street.

A spokesperson for the college says several buildings have electrical, plumbing, mechanical, and ITS system issues. All administrative offices will work remotely through Friday. Access to campus facilities has been strictly limited to essential personnel.

Canisius College issued this statement:

Due to damage sustained at Canisius College during the storm, all administrative offices will work remotely from Tuesday, January 3 – Friday, January 6, 2023.

The blizzard caused extensive damage to several buildings at Canisius that impacted electrical, plumbing, mechanical and ITS systems. Facilities and ITS are working diligently to assess the damage, which continues to evolve over time, and to address the situation.

For everyone’s safety, access to campus facilities has been strictly limited to essential personnel in Facilities, ITS and Public Safety, who are assessing the damage and attempting to bring systems back online.

The college is currently addressing classroom assignments for the Spring semester.

As always, the safety of the Canisius community is the college’s number one priority.