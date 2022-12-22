Buffalo cancels garbage, recycling pickup on Friday

Pickup services will resume Monday in the City of Buffalo. In Cheektowaga and Niagara Falls, crews will start early at 5 a.m. Friday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One thing you'll want to pay attention to is your town or city's garbage pickup schedule over the coming days, with parts of Western New York in a Blizzard Warning.

In Buffalo, garbage and recycling pickup is canceled on Friday. Pickup services will resume on Monday.

Waste management says its pickups scheduled for Friday morning are on as of now, but trucks will be coming earlier than usual.

In Cheektowaga, crews will be out at 5 a.m. Friday, so your best bet is to put your cans out Thursday night if your town is still collecting Friday.

In Niagara Falls, the city said trash collection Friday will start one hour earlier, at 5 a.m., as they prepare for the storm.

