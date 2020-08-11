Record warm temperatures recorded Sunday in Buffalo

This is the first of three days that could experience record-breaking high temperatures.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The mild stretch Buffalo seen over the past few days will continue with even warmer temperatures, leading to a possible record breaking streak of warmth.

The first warm record to be broken happened Sunday afternoon when temperatures reached the low 70s across Western New York.

Specifically, it reached 71 degrees at the Buffalo Airport, breaking the daily record high temperature for November 8 in Buffalo. The previous record was 70 degrees set on November 8, 2011.

This is the first of three consecutive days that could break record high temperatures this week. Monday's record high is 69 degrees, set on November 9 in 1891. Tuesday's record high is 69 degrees, set on November 10 in 1975.

Storm Team 2 is keeping track of these warm days early this month. And while it's too early to call if it could be a record warm November, the trend is definitely leaning that way.