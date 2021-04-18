Midweek weather system could bring wintry conditions to WNY

Snow is in the forecast this week, but how much could fall and where is still dependent on how the weather unfolds Monday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready, Western New York, as this week's forecast will go from sunshine and 60 degrees Monday to snow and back within a few days.

The week will be off to a pleasant start with a partly cloudy sky Monday and afternoon high temperatures near 60 degrees. But a cold front will move through Monday night, bringing scattered showers and cooler temperatures Tuesday. This then sets the stage for Wednesday and Thursday.

As this front moves out of the region Tuesday, the next weather system will be developing over the Ohio River Valley. It’s another low pressure system, but this time it will pass either over Buffalo or south of Western New York entirely. So with already cooler air in place Wednesday, thanks to the early week cold front, precipitation that will develop with this second system will include both rain and snow showers.

No matter what, we'll be on the northern and cooler side, but the future track and positioning of the low pressure center greatly dictates what Buffalo will receive in terms of wintry precipitation.

If the low pressure center moves directly over us Wednesday, then there's the better chance for more of a rain/snow mix. But if the low tracks to our south, then we could be in for accumulating snow. As of Sunday night, it's still to early to call where, when, and how much snow could fall as the evolution of this weather system is dependent on what happens Monday night.

You heard that correctly... it's going to be a "wintry Wednesday." But these winter impacts are dependent on the evolution of this midweek low.



Low moves over WNY: more of a rain/snow mix.



Stays to our south: better chance for accumulating snow. #StormTeam2 @WGRZ #nywx pic.twitter.com/OFfkWisnyl — Elyse Smith (@ElyseSmithWX) April 18, 2021

It's worth the mention there's the chance for snow accumulations that could be within the range that would warrant a Winter Weather Advisory or related weather alert for Wednesday.

A few snow showers are also possible Thursday with a northerly lake breeze in place. Any snow accumulations from these showers would be minimal.