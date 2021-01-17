Lake Effect Snow Warning and Winter Weather Advisory for parts of WNY

The heaviest snow bands may produce another 6 to 12 inches south of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cold air and just the right amount of wind will get the Lake Erie snow machine going stronger than we've seen yet this winter. The first round of disruptive snow is underway in the Southern Tier and it is expected to shift north Monday night through Tuesday.

The National Weather Service office in Buffalo issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning for southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties until 10 a.m. Wednesday. An additional 6 to 13" of snow is expected through Wednesday morning.

A Lake Effect Snow Warning has been extended to include northern Erie County until 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Those in the warning area could see 6 to 8" of snow in the most persistent bands. Areas that will most likely see higher amounts are Lackawanna, Blasdell to West Seneca, Elma and Marilla and points southward. Downtown Buffalo and the Northtowns will see 1-2" at best.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Cattaraugus Co until 10 am Wednesday. 3-6:" of snow is possible.

Genesee County is also under a Winter Weather Advisory through 7 p.m. Tuesday. Bands of snow will be heaviest the farther west you look in Western New York, but they will be producing snow in inland regions too. Accumulations in interior counties will be lower, but could still cause travel problems.

Heavy lake snows for the Southtowns. This band looks to remain rather stationary with very little, if any, reaching Buffalo and Northtowns. @WGRZ #Stormteam2 pic.twitter.com/nY4r7sKe8I — Patrick Hammer (@pathammer) January 19, 2021

Bands of snow will be focused in the Southtowns for a good portion of the day Tuesday. The snow will likely stay just south of Buffalo

Lake effect snow will shift back to the south Tuesday evening, bringing additional disruptive accumulation to the Southern Tier Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. This could lead to whiteout conditions at times, snow covered roads and hazardous travel conditions for the warned area.