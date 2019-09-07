BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are growing signs of a possible heat wave building across Western New York sometime next week.

That means there’s a chance of multiple days with temperatures in the 80s and possibly 90s, with overnight lows remaining in the 70s with high humidity.

The image above shows the greatest likelihood of above normal temperatures by the middle of next week

This forecast is not a guarantee, but the flow of the jet stream that is forecast for next week shows a big large area of high pressure developing over the eastern half of the country so most of the eastern Great Lakes all the way to the east coast can expect an extended period of heat.