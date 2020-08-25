Growing risk of severe weather Thursday

Storms possible Wednesday night and again Thursday afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After what has been a relatively quiet summer in WNY, our weather is about to get a lot more active the second half of the week.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is already in effect for Potter county in northern PA until 9 p.m. Tuesday evening. A wave of strong thunderstorms may develop in northern PA and rush southeastward. Storms may be capable of producing damaging winds and large hail.

A couple of strong fronts may produce some strong to severe storms Wednesday night and into Thursday. Those storms will be followed by the threat of heavy rain fueled by the remnants of hurricane Laura Friday night and Saturday.

A warm front will move through WNY Wednesday night, and that may spark some heavy downpours Wednesday night. Behind this front humidity levels will rise once again. A trailing cold front Thursday afternoon will interact with this moisture laden air and may trigger strong to severe thunderstorms with very heavy rain, damaging winds and hail and perhaps a tornado or two.