x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Weather

Extremely rare and dangerous fire whirl develops in California

Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Reno say this could be one of the worst.

LOYALTON, Calif. — A tornado warning issued early Saturday afternoon in Lassen County, California, was no average tornado warning. 

This warning was for a fire whirl, which is a rapidly rotating column of air that looks and acts like a tornado but is produced by a wildfire. These can be extremely dangerous, though typically stationary during their lifespan. 

This particular vortex was produced by a rotating pyrocumulonimbus cloud in the Loyalton Fire in northern California. 

As of Saturday evening, the Loyalton Fire had grown to 2000 acres and is not contained.

 

RELATED: New York state sees improvement in drought conditions

RELATED: A helpful hurricane: The impact Hanna left behind in the water off the Gulf Coast